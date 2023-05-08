Petrol pump sealed for overcharging

Dera ismail khan - The district administration has sealed a petrol pump on Paniala Road, Tehsil Paharpur and different others were fined during action against profiteering and irregularities in gauge.

The district administration took action after receiving public complaints against the petrol pumps involved in overcharging. Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, inspected various petrol pumps on Paniala Road.

During the inspection, the AC checked the prices, gauges and cleanliness situation at the petrol pumps.