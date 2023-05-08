PFA confiscates non-food grade bottles

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has confiscated 12,500 empty bottles of carbonated drinks manufactured with non-food grade plastic particles during a raid on a plastic bottle-blowing unit in the area of Hakeemah Wala here at Manga Road. PFA Di­rector General Raja Jahangir Anwar told media here on Sunday that the authority also confiscated all machin­ery including bottle blower machine, motor, gas cylinder and five moulds as well as lodged a first information report (FIR) against the unit owner over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that fake labelling of different popular brands was afixed on the empty bottles that were to be used for food products.

He said that PFA took action against the factory due to the production of non-food grade bottles, false label­ling and lack of proper records. Food grade preform could be used for food products, while the non-food grade was not suitable for this purpose Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the opera­tion of PFA had been continuing with an aim to control the illegal prac­tice of non-food grade plastic bottle manufacturing and its use for bottle products. He said that the use of non-food grade bottles was posing a seri­ous threat to the users’ health. The director general has appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or its social media accounts in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food business.