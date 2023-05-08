PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in London, has directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to immediately address flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant and PML-N President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Amir Muqam apprised the Prime Minister of the concerns of the province's people about flour crisis in a telephonic contact from Uzbekistan.

Taking immediate action, the Prime Minister also ordered an investigation into the flour crisis.

Shehbaz Sharif said the problem of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is our problem.