Monday, May 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM Shehbaz directs authorities to address flour crisis in KP

PM Shehbaz directs authorities to address flour crisis in KP
Web Desk
3:06 PM | May 08, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in London, has directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to immediately address flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the details, Prime Minister's Special Assistant and PML-N President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Amir Muqam apprised the Prime Minister of the concerns of the province's people about flour crisis in a telephonic contact from Uzbekistan.

Taking immediate action, the Prime Minister also ordered an investigation into the flour crisis.

Shehbaz Sharif said the problem of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is our problem.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023