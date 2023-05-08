Monday, May 08, 2023
Police arrest drug peddlers, recover Safina gutka

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 08, 2023
MIRPURKHAS-Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested drug peddlers and recovered huge quantities of Safina gutka from their possession.

On the Special directives of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Zulfikar Mahar, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain Asad Ali Chaudhry a team of CIA led in-charge CIA Police Inayat Ali Zardari acting on a tip-off conducted a successful raid in village Abdul Rauf Panhwar near Umerkot road arrested some accused and recovered huge quantity of Safina gutka from their possession.

