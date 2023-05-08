Police arrest four excise personnel over corruption corruption

Peshawar - Police detained four officers of the Excise and Narcotics Control Department at Chamkani Police Station on charges of corruption on Sunday.

Sources said that the police were informed by some people about presence of some men in police uniforms taking bribes on main road in Chamkani and when police reached there, the men in police-like uniforms were taken to the police station where they identified themselves as excise personnel.

Later, the senior officials of Excise Department reached the police station where the policemen informed that the excise men took bribes from some motorists, which is why the police arrested them for using police uniforms and taking bribes.

In the past too, the two departments have clashed about their areas of jurisdictions. The officials from the two agencies frequently argued and even filed complaints against one another in the past.

For many years, the excise officers have used police uniforms and there have been calls from various quarters about the unnecessary checkpoints of excise personnel in Peshawar.

It merits a mention here that at the entrance to Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway, the excise personnel had set up a checkpoint near a police checkpoint. Later, the Peshawar High Court issued a verdict and removed the excise checkpoint from there. However, the excise personnel have set up checkpoints in various areas including the University Road, City, near Northern Bypass and other locations.

A university teacher, Abdul Rehman, told journalists that an inspector of excise stopped his car on University Road recently and unnecessarily questioned him despite the presence of necessary documents.

He said the excise officer even demanded bribe from him, but that he called his son who reached the venue with a document and finally they avoided paying any bribe to the excise inspector.