Police, Rangers arrest five ‘wanted’ street criminals in Karachi

Sindh rangers and police arrested five ‘wanted’ lawbreakers from two different street criminal gangs in a joint operation at Karachi’s Orangi Town area.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the apprehended suspects have been identified as Shahzeb, Adil, Naveed, Aamir, and Saeed, meanwhile, the authorities have also recovered stolen motorcycles and weapons from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The CCTV footage of the robbery incident has gone viral on social media, showing the suspects firing their weapons, meanwhile the suspects Shahzeb and Naveed reportedly snatched 15 mobile phones from the citizens at Nazimabad Chorangi, Board Office, and Orangi Town on March 23.

The other gang involved in the robberies includes Amir, Saeed, and Adil, who have reportedly snatched dozens of mobile phones from citizens in various incidents.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, both gang members are wanted by the police in multiple FIRs and have been involved in over 300 robberies.

The apprehended suspects have been handed over to the police for legal action, and authorities are currently tracing other accomplices of the arrested individuals.