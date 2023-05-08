Police rescue son of businessman from kidnappers in Jacobabad

The police on Sunday rescued the son of a businessman who had been abducted 11 days ago from Jaffarabad city of Balochistan.

SSP Jaffarabad said the victim Farqan, son of Aslam Soomra who is a businessman of Usta Muhammad, was rescued by raiding a house near Jacobabad in Sindh. There was a fierce exchange of fire with the kidnappers that lasted for 25 minutes, but the suspects escaped by taking advantage of the darkness.

Police officials said Furqan was abducted 11 days ago from Dera Allah Yar Rojhan Jamali. The suspects had been moving Furqan from one place to another, Sindh and Balochistan police conducted a joint operation to recover the hostage.