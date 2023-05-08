Polling for LG elections concludes in 24 Sindh dists

KARACHI - Polling for the local bodies by-elections in 24 districts of Sindh, including Karachi, was held on Sunday.
According to the compiled reports, the polling process continued from 8am to 5pm without any break.
A total of 434 candidates were in the run for 63 seats of different categories. Candidates of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) contested in the LB by-elections, while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has boycotted the local government polls.
A total of 449 polling stations and 1,586 polling booths were set up for the by-elections. Not a single polling station was ‘normal’ as 292 were classified as highly sensitive and 157 as sensitive. CCTV cameras were also been installed in the highly sensitive polling stations while more than 7,000 police officials were performing election duty.
Moreover, the total number of male and female voters was 690,295.
In the Karachi Division, polling was held in UC 4 New Karachi, UC 6 North Nazimabad and UC 13 New Karachi included in Central District, UC 2, UC 3 Shah Latif Town, UC 8 Landhi in the Korangi District.
The by-elections were held on one seat each in Jacobabad, Kashmore and Shikarpur. Whereas, polling was held for two seats each in Ghotki, Sukkur and Khairpur
It is pertinent to note here that candidates have won unopposed in 27 seats of different categories and no candidate has submitted nomination papers in three local body seats.