Polling for LG elections concludes in 24 Sindh dists

KARACHI - Polling for the local bodies by-elec­tions in 24 districts of Sindh, includ­ing Karachi, was held on Sunday.

According to the compiled reports, the polling process continued from 8am to 5pm without any break.

A total of 434 candidates were in the run for 63 seats of different cat­egories. Candidates of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Isla­mi (JI) and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) contested in the LB by-elections, while Mut­tahida Qaumi Movement-Paki­stan (MQM-P) has boycotted the local government polls.

A total of 449 polling stations and 1,586 polling booths were set up for the by-elections. Not a single polling station was ‘nor­mal’ as 292 were classified as highly sensitive and 157 as sen­sitive. CCTV cameras were also been installed in the highly sen­sitive polling stations while more than 7,000 police officials were performing election duty.

Moreover, the total number of male and female voters was 690,295.

In the Karachi Division, poll­ing was held in UC 4 New Kara­chi, UC 6 North Nazimabad and UC 13 New Karachi included in Central District, UC 2, UC 3 Shah Latif Town, UC 8 Landhi in the Korangi District.

The by-elections were held on one seat each in Jacobabad, Kashmore and Shikarpur. Whereas, polling was held for two seats each in Ghotki, Suk­kur and Khairpur

It is pertinent to note here that candidates have won un­opposed in 27 seats of different categories and no candidate has submitted nomination papers in three local body seats.