Monday, May 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Polling for LG elections concludes in 24 Sindh dists

Polling for LG elections concludes in 24 Sindh dists
Agencies
May 08, 2023
National, Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI    -    Polling for the local bodies by-elec­tions in 24 districts of Sindh, includ­ing Karachi, was held on Sunday.

According to the compiled reports, the polling process continued from 8am to 5pm without any break.

A total of 434 candidates were in the run for 63 seats of different cat­egories. Candidates of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Isla­mi (JI) and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) contested in the LB by-elections, while Mut­tahida Qaumi Movement-Paki­stan (MQM-P) has boycotted the local government polls.

A total of 449 polling stations and 1,586 polling booths were set up for the by-elections. Not a single polling station was ‘nor­mal’ as 292 were classified as highly sensitive and 157 as sen­sitive. CCTV cameras were also been installed in the highly sen­sitive polling stations while more than 7,000 police officials were performing election duty.

Slovakia’s interim government resigns  

Moreover, the total number of male and female voters was 690,295.

In the Karachi Division, poll­ing was held in UC 4 New Kara­chi, UC 6 North Nazimabad and UC 13 New Karachi included in Central District, UC 2, UC 3 Shah Latif Town, UC 8 Landhi in the Korangi District.

The by-elections were held on one seat each in Jacobabad, Kashmore and Shikarpur. Whereas, polling was held for two seats each in Ghotki, Suk­kur and Khairpur

It is pertinent to note here that candidates have won un­opposed in 27 seats of different categories and no candidate has submitted nomination papers in three local body seats.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1683434530.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023