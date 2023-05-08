Polls only panacea to take country out of quagmire, says Imran Khan

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that only elections could take the country out of the quagmire. The deposed pre­mier, while addressing the nation through a video link, said that the constitution had made it clear that elections should be held within 90 days. Tak­ing a dig at the incumbent government, he said, “These people [the rulers] are ready to violate the constitution and stand against the Supreme Court”.

Mr Khan accused the Pakistan Democratic Move­ment (PDM) of targeting the judiciary and said that the Chief Justice stood by the constitution. Speaking about the doctrine of necessity, Mr Khan said, “The doctrine of necessity is conceived by the abolition of the constitution in a slave society.” Expressing his concerns about inflation, saying, “Inflation is decreasing throughout the world. But, our country is witnessing an inflationary bubble.”

Citing the example of Sri Lanka, Mr Khan said, “When people took to the streets in Sri Lanka, the situation in the country was not out of con­trol.” “People are waiting for elections to express their anger on the rulers. The PDM is not ready to hold elections. The rulers are waiting till Oc­tober to drag PTI to the backfoot on political grounds,” Mr Khan maintained. Earlier today, Mr Khan urged the ticket holders from Lahore to speed up the election campaign.