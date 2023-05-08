Preteen swindlers deprives shopkeeper of cash

MUZAFFARGARH - A gang of preteen swindlers deprived a shopkeeper of cash Rs 550,000 at Alipur on the premises of the City po­lice station on Sunday.

According to police sources, a group of swindlers aged of seven to 13 years was active in the city depriving citizens of cash and other valuables.

A shopkeeper namely Shahid Abbas reported to police that he was sitting in his mobile accessories when a pre­teen girl entered the shop while two other girls of the gang ages seven to nine years were standing outside the shop.

The girl demanded a hands-free from him, in the mean­while, the minor girls standing outside the shop started crying loudly.