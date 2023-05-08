PTI announces public gathering in Punjab next week

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Sunday the schedule of public gatherings in Punjab, which will start next week.

The PTI will hold public meetings in five major cities from Wednesday to Sunday. The first public gathering will start in Muridke. The second meeting will be held in Gakhar Mandi.

The sources divulged the third gathering will be held in Lalamusa, while the fourth gathering will be held in Gujar Khan. The fifth and final gathering will be held in Attock.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the participants in all the gatherings.

Earlier today, Mr Khan urged the ticket holders from Lahore to speed up the election campaign.

The ticket holders from Lahore participated in the meeting presided over by the deposed prime minister, in which issues related to the election campaign for the Punjab Assembly elections were discussed.

Mr Khan directed the ticket holders to intensify the election campaign through rallies and door-to-door campaigns in their respective constituencies. He urged the ticket holders to spread PTI's narrative to as many people as possible.