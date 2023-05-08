Monday, May 08, 2023
PTI social media activist regrets, apologizes over his conduct

APP
May 08, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -    A so­cial media activist of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) team has regretted and apol­ogized over his conduct of propagating against martyrs of the Armed Forces of Paki­stan through his fake Twit­ter and Facebook accounts. On his Twitter handle, Ab­dul Rehman Kamal, a resi­dent of Charsadda, said that he had been an active social media member of PTI operat­ing from Dubai, UAE. He fur­ther admitted that he was indulged in posting inappro­priate language and propa­ganda against the martyrs of the Armed Forces on his Twitter account registered with the fake name of Raheela Sadpara. Kamal had been re­siding in Dubai and was PTI’s social media team member for the last six years. He had three fake Twitter accounts and one Facebook. After real­izing his mistake, Kamal said, he regretted his past conduct and vowed not to use any un­suitable language or tweets in future. He also apologized to the bereaved families of Shu­hada for his offending posts.

Slovakia’s interim government resigns  

