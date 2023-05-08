Monday, May 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ruling coalition wants to destabilise democracy, says Sheikh Rashid

Ruling coalition wants to destabilise democracy, says Sheikh Rashid
Web Desk
2:21 PM | May 08, 2023
National

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday hit out at the ruling coalition of 13 parties, saying they wanted to suppress the democracy under a planned conspiracy. 

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the nation stood behind the judiciary and hoped that the Supreme Court would make decisions in the light of Constitution and law.

“Either there will be political stability or political revolution in the country,” he predicted, adding that the masses would soon bury the politics of the ruling parties. 

Those who are defying the court orders would bear the full weight of judiciary, he warned, adding that the government was reluctant to release funds and security despite court orders. He said the “imported government” had plunged the country into economic and political crisis.

Mr Ahmed, who recently returned to Pakistan from Kyrgyzstan, said a five-over "political match" had begun. “There will be no need of third umpire,” he said.

LHC summons detailed report on cases registered against Imran Khan

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023