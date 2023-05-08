Ruling coalition wants to destabilise democracy, says Sheikh Rashid

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday hit out at the ruling coalition of 13 parties, saying they wanted to suppress the democracy under a planned conspiracy.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the nation stood behind the judiciary and hoped that the Supreme Court would make decisions in the light of Constitution and law.

“Either there will be political stability or political revolution in the country,” he predicted, adding that the masses would soon bury the politics of the ruling parties.

Those who are defying the court orders would bear the full weight of judiciary, he warned, adding that the government was reluctant to release funds and security despite court orders. He said the “imported government” had plunged the country into economic and political crisis.

Mr Ahmed, who recently returned to Pakistan from Kyrgyzstan, said a five-over "political match" had begun. “There will be no need of third umpire,” he said.