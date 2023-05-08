Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s remarks at the SCO forum and during speaking to the media regarding Pakistan were unbecoming of a diplomat and only shows that New Delhi is more interested in catering to its domestic audience instead of giving the normalisation of relations a chance. No bilateral breakthroughs were expected between Pakistan and India at the SCO foreign ministers’ conclave in Goa, but more optimistic observers were hoping that personal interactions between both states’ top diplomats would at least break the ice and pave the way for dialogue.

The decision to attend the meet was the right one as it signalled that Pakistan is very much interested in interacting with states in its larger neighbourhood, and also frustrated plans by certain actors to isolate this country. The SCO is not the platform to bring up bilateral disputes, and Mr Jaishankar’s remarks regarding “cross-border terror” made sure that no bilateral encounters occurred on the sidelines of the event. It appears that FM Bilawal Bhutto’s advice that terrorism should not be weaponised for diplomatic point-scoring fell on deaf ears, because Mr Jaishankar followed up his remarks with even more unsavoury statements to the Indian media.

It was quite apparent that Mr Jaishankar was speaking as the spokesman for the BJP instead of the Indian government. Islamabad has time and again exhibited patience, grace and maturity in the face of such rhetoric emanating from India, and this was another opportunity to at least carve up some space for improving ties which was thrown away.

There seems to be a sustained effort on the Indian side to thwart any overtures for normalising relations. This explains why the Indian political establishment keeps harping on Pakistan’s alleged role in promoting militancy, despite Indian officials themselves admitting that infiltration across the LoC has decreased. With the SCO leaders’ summit being held in India in July, Islamabad will have a better idea of what to expect, and the hope is that New Delhi can learn to be a more mature and graceful host.