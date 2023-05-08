Sanaullah says polls will be held at appropriate time

FAISALABAD - Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah, stated on Sunday that the as­semblies will complete their term and the elec­tions will be held at the appropriate time.

He dismissed any possibility of elections on May 14 and assured that the PML-N is pre­paring for the elections, and the government will not be blackmailed.

During a press confer­ence, Mr Sanaullah crit­icised the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not doing any develop­ment work during their tenure. He reminded that motorways were built during PML-N's government, including Mul­tan-Sukkur and Sukkur to Karachi Motorway. He claimed that the PML-N will win the elections and re­sume the journey of devel­opment. Mr Sanaullah also pointed out that the Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Cor­ridor (CPEC) project came to Pakistan during the PML-N’s regime, and the project was supposed to be com­pleted in 2020. He lamented that unfortunately, the PTI came into power in 2018. He asserted that whenev­er there was a crisis in the country, the PML-N took it forward. Pakistan became a nuclear power during their tenure, and they eliminat­ed terrorism and load shed­ding from the country. The interior minister also tar­geted former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, ac­cusing him of selling PTI tickets. He claimed that the audio leaks had exposed Saqib Nisar’s role and that he was a “pimp” to sell PTI tickets. Mr Sanaullah reit­erated that the assemblies will complete their term, and the elections will be held on time. He expressed that Imran Khan was a “wretch” and that a wretch­ed group was with Imran Khan. He claimed that Im­ran Khan was a “Fitna” and that it must end soon, oth­erwise, it will make the na­tion suffer.