SC to resume hearing in Arshad Sharif murder case today

ISLAMABAD-A five-member special bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will Tuesday (tomorrow) resume hearing in journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case.

The SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar will conduct hearing of the case.

On the last hearing, Additional Attorney General Ch Amir Rehman informed the bench hat there has been no response from UAE authorities and that they are awaiting a response on Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) from Kenyan authorities. The Chief Justice said that if the bench find no progress in the JIT’s probe, then they could form a judicial commission wherein everyone would be summoned to record their statements.

Former judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, has been engaged as counsel by Arshad’s mother in this matter.

The counsel has objected to the supervision of the Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) by the court.

He said the bench should have directed the Arshad’s mother to approach Justice of Peace for the registration of FIR.

However, the CJP said that they have taken suo moto notice after five months adding that the mother of Arshad Sharif and also the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had requested the Court to take suo moto of this case. He further said that the SJIT received funds after the court’s intervention.

Justice Mazahar did not endorse Siddiqui’s objection, saying that according to the law, the Supreme Court could supervise the investigation. He added the apex court is neither implicating nor protecting anyone.

Justice Ijaz said the suo moto was taken to remove the apprehension of the journalist community. The suo moto was not taken to punish anyone, adding that they Supreme Court is not interfering in the affairs of the SJIT.