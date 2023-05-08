Secretary fisheries reviews uplift projects in coastal belt

QUETTA - Secretary Fisheries and Coastal Development Balochistan Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Kakar vis­ited the coastal areas of Lasbela, Hub, Gadani and Kund Malir. During his visit, he inspected the site of Ecotourism Resorts and Beach Parks projects under construction by BCDA a handout issued by DGPR on Sunday said.

Talking to the officials of the fisheries depart­ment, the secretary of fisheries said the Govern­ment of Balochistan was committed to preserv­ing the natural & ecosystems of the coastal belt. “Efforts are afoot to making comprehensive and long-term efforts to boost tourism and the blue economy,” he added. Earlier, DG BCDA Jahanzeb Khan briefed the Secretary of Fisheries & Coastal Development on the ongoing beach resort and ecotourism projects at Kundmalir.