Monday, May 08, 2023
Secretary fisheries reviews uplift projects in coastal belt

Our Staff Reporter
May 08, 2023
QUETTA    -    Secretary Fisheries and Coastal Development Balochistan Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Kakar vis­ited the coastal areas of Lasbela, Hub, Gadani and Kund Malir. During his visit, he inspected the site of Ecotourism Resorts and Beach Parks projects under construction by BCDA a handout issued by DGPR on Sunday said. 

Talking to the officials of the fisheries depart­ment, the secretary of fisheries said the Govern­ment of Balochistan was committed to preserv­ing the natural & ecosystems of the coastal belt. “Efforts are afoot to making comprehensive and long-term efforts to boost tourism and the blue economy,” he added. Earlier, DG BCDA Jahanzeb Khan briefed the Secretary of Fisheries & Coastal Development on the ongoing beach resort and ecotourism projects at Kundmalir.

Our Staff Reporter

