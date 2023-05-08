Monday, May 08, 2023
Security deployed at churches

Agencies
May 08, 2023
Multan

BAHAWALPUR    -    On the directions of District Police Officer, Bahawal­pur, foolproof security has been provided to churches across the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Dis­trict Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas had directed to deploy police personnel at churches to pro­vide security to them.

“Following the directives of DPO Bahawalpur, adequate numbers of police officials and personnel had been de­ployed at churches,” he said.

He said that the police had also been deployed on entry and exit points of the district to maintain law and order.

BAHAWALPUR POLICE RECOVER KALASHNIKOV

The district police have arrested a suspected person and recovered an illegal automatic Kalashnikov from his possession in Yazman area.

Slovakia’s interim government resigns  

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police received information that a man had an illegal Ka­lashnikov and caused panic and harassment in his area. 

“Acting on tip-off, a police party of PS Yazman conducted raid at a place and arrested the suspect,” he said, adding that the police had recovered automatic Kalashinkov from the possession of the accused.

The police have registered FIR against the suspect. Fur­ther probe was underway.

