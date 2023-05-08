Monday, May 08, 2023
Slovakia’s interim government resigns  

Agencies
May 08, 2023
International

BRATISLAVA - Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Sunday he has tendered the resignation of his caretaker government amid a rumbling political crisis. MPs in the EU and NATO member country toppled Heger’s four-party coalition government in a vote of no confidence in December. Since then, an interim government led by Heger has been running the country until fresh elections are held on September 30. “I have asked the president to revoke my mandate,” Heger told reporters. He promised to coordinate his decisions with President Zuzana Caputova, who he is due to meet later on Sunday. “I will leave it to the president to try to bring Slovakia to free and democratic elections with an interim government,” Heger said.

 

 

 

 

