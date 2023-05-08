Monday, May 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Special cell established at CM office to resolve promotion, other departmental issues of govt officials

Our Staff Reporter
May 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi Sunday took to twitter to announce that the Punjab govern­ment had set up a special cell to re­solve promotions and other issues of government employees from grade 01 to 20. The chief minister said that he had appointed Special Secretary Mu­hammad Ahmad as a focal person in this regard. He said that in case of any complaint regarding departmental or promotion cases, the government offi­cials could contact the special Cell es­tablished in the CM Office without any hesitation. “Focal Person and Special Secretary to CM Muhammad Ahmad can be contacted on these numbers 042- 99203268..... 0324- 4440226”, he informed.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1683434530.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023