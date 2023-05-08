Special cell established at CM office to resolve promotion, other departmental issues of govt officials

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday took to twitter to announce that the Punjab government had set up a special cell to resolve promotions and other issues of government employees from grade 01 to 20. The chief minister said that he had appointed Special Secretary Muhammad Ahmad as a focal person in this regard. He said that in case of any complaint regarding departmental or promotion cases, the government officials could contact the special Cell established in the CM Office without any hesitation. “Focal Person and Special Secretary to CM Muhammad Ahmad can be contacted on these numbers 042- 99203268..... 0324- 4440226”, he informed.