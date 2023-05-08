Special cell established at CM office to resolve promotion, other departmental issues of govt officials

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi Sunday took to twitter to announce that the Punjab govern­ment had set up a special cell to re­solve promotions and other issues of government employees from grade 01 to 20. The chief minister said that he had appointed Special Secretary Mu­hammad Ahmad as a focal person in this regard. He said that in case of any complaint regarding departmental or promotion cases, the government offi­cials could contact the special Cell es­tablished in the CM Office without any hesitation. “Focal Person and Special Secretary to CM Muhammad Ahmad can be contacted on these numbers 042- 99203268..... 0324- 4440226”, he informed.