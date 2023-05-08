Teenage drowns while bathing in pond

KARACHI - A teenage boy drowned in a pond created during the construction of an underpass at Jauhar Chowrangi. According to the Sharea Faisal police and rescue services, another teenage boy was rescued. Gulshan SP Zafar Siddique Chaanga told media that a big ditch was created after the recent digging for the under-construction underpass at Jauhar Chowrangi. He said it was filled with water and turned into a pond after an underground pipeline supplying water to the locality burst reportedly during the construction work.

As per initial reports, he said, some boys were bathing in the pond when two of them drowned. However, rescue workers saved the life of Umair Nadeem.

The victim was identified as Tanveer Nadeem, 15.