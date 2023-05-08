Training courses start for New Gwadar Int’l Airport

ISLAMABAD - In order to ensure the efficient operations of the upcoming New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), which is expected to be operational in September this year, China has offered training courses for government officials.

These courses aim to enhance the professional capabilities of officials in 15 different categories. The 20-day training course is scheduled to commence on July 08 and conclude on July 27.

These training courses are designed to provide government officials with necessary skills to improve their technical, administrative, and managerial expertise. According to the information available to Gwadar Pro, all expenses will be covered by China.

Suitable candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be nominated and their approval will be forwarded to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Economic Affairs Division of the Government of Pakistan by May 16.

An official from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), who is involved in the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) project, informed Gwadar Pro that the construction of the airport, which is estimated to cost Rs51.284 billion, is progressing rapidly.

This progress is a result of the renewed commitment from the government and the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, including the Civil Aviation Authority and China Communications Construction Company.