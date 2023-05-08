Two robbers tortured to death in Karachi

KARACHI-Two robbers were caught and tortured to death by the local residents in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

According to details, three robbers were caught red-handed by the outrageous crowd in Orangi Town’s Sector 14C. The masses tortured two dacoits to death, while the third one managed to flee from the scene.

The bodies were moved to Jinnah Hospital. The identity of the dacoits could not be ascertained as per initial reports. The police said a motorcycle used by the robbers was recovered. They further said robbers killed a man during a robbery at a grocery store yesterday. Shortly before the incident, the robbers also snatched a motorcycle from outside the wedding hall?

Earlier this year, two dacoits were killed another was taken into custody in injured condition after an alleged police encounter in the port city.

Meanwhile, a youth was murdered while resisting a robbery bid near village Ghulam Rasool Solangi in Kashmore on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Asghar Ali Mazari, who used to work in a private company, the police said, adding that some unidentified armed robbers intercepted him at gunpoint and tried to snatch his belongings. Asghar, however, put up resistance which annoyed the robbers and they opened fire at him.

Resultantly, the youth died due to bullets. The family of the deceased staged a protest in front of the Guddu police station.

Hindu boy stripped naked, tortured & filmed in Shikarpur.

In another case, a boy was stripped naked, and tortured by some ruffians over a minor verbal altercation in Shikarpur’s Mohalla Saddar. The ruffians also filmed the entire episode and made it viral on social media.

According to the details, Sameet Kumar, a Hindu youth from Hyderabad’s Liaquat Colony, had come to the Saddar area of Shikarpur to meet his fiancée Kanwal.

However, some of colony’s boys stripped him naked and tortured him. They subjected Sameet to severe torture by tearing his clothes. They also recorded his video, which they posted on social media afterward.

As the video went viral, SSP Shikarpur took notice of the incident and arrested the accused.