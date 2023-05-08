An increased cost of business in the country has led to millions of job losses across Pakistan in the current fiscal year. The country has been facing a consistent and prolonged economic depression, as evidenced by the foreign exchange crisis, import restrictions, and devalued currency, against the backdrop of an IMF tranche in limbo. The consequences of this burgeoning crisis are only beginning to unfold, and it is feared that the situation will worsen significantly.

Although there are no official figures and estimates available, stakeholders in Karachi have claimed that over 500,000 individuals are now jobless. Some argue that these figures are exaggerated, and it is difficult to assess job loss data because businessmen do not disclose it. However, when one considers the number of industries that have shut down, it is safe to say that contractual employees have been let go, and this is a developing crisis.

Industries such as textiles, especially those that are export-focused, have been severely affected, with the Chairman of the FB Area Association of Trade and Industry stating that between 320,000 to 380,000 workers have been spared. Again, while these figures are not official, they provide helpful insights. Here are the facts we know: almost all of the country’s 30 mobile phone assembly units have closed due to unavailable imported raw materials, affecting nearly 20,000 employees. If we attribute an average household size to each of these employees, the number of individuals affected increases significantly. This is just one sector and similar inferences can be derived from others too.

Furthermore, significant industry production contraction has occurred, and fears of major layoffs in the textile sector are a fact. This mounting evidence indicates that the unemployment crisis is real and a problem we are unequipped to deal with. The consequences of joblessness are dire, including mental health issues, poverty, increased crime rates, and further reduced economic growth, among others. Acknowledging this crisis is critical to avoiding long-term economic and social damage.