US, Saudi Arabia discuss railway project to link Middle East

The national security advisers of the United States, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India are set to discuss on Sunday a joint project to link the Gulf states, Arab countries, and India through a railway network, according to an American news website.

“US, Saudi, Emirati and Indian national security advisers are expected on Sunday to discuss a possible major joint infrastructure project,” Axios said, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the plan.

The project is “one of the key initiatives the White House wants to push in the Middle East as China's influence in the region grows,” the website said.

The Middle East is a key part of China's Belt and Road initiative, a massive Chinese project built on the ruins of the ancient Silk Road, and aims to connect China with the rest of the world through the construction of infrastructure.

An unnamed US official told Axios that the railway project will be one of many topics to be discussed during White House National Security adviser Jake Sullivan’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

“Sullivan will discuss with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi officials the state of the bilateral relationship between Saudi Arabia and the US, regional issues, and the possibility of further normalization steps between Saudi Arabia and Israel,” a second official said.

There was no comment from any officials from the four countries on the US report.