Monday, May 08, 2023
Wagner chief says Moscow promised more ammunition after Bakhmut pull-out threat

Agencies
May 08, 2023
International

MOSCOW-Russian paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said Sunday he had received “a promise” of more ammunition from the Russian army, after he threatened to pull his frontline Wagner troops out of Bakhmut. “They promised to give us all the ammunition and armaments we need to continue the operations,” said Prigozhin, following his blistering attack on military chiefs over the situation in Bakhmut, the epicentre of Ukraine’s fight against Moscow’s forces. He said they had been assured “that everything necessary will be provided” to fighters around Bakhmut. Prigozhin’s Wagner group has spearheaded the grinding, months-long Russian assault on Bakhmut, almost capturing the city in the longest and bloodiest battle of the campaign.

              

