Won’t allow anyone in Punjab to disrepute or threaten institutions, intelligence agencies: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in his tweet message on Sunday categorically remarked that he would not allow anyone to threaten or disrepute the institutions or the intelligence agencies.
“We will not allow anyone in Punjab to disrepute or threaten our institutions and intelligence agencies”, he said in his tweet, adding that such elements were in fact benefiting the enemies of Pakistan. Mohsin Naqvi stressed that as a responsible Pakistani citizens it was our foremost responsibility to strongly condemn such elements adding that these elements were in fact benefiting the enemies of Pakistan. Mohsin Naqvi further stated: “I give an assurance that the law will take its own course and the miscreants will have to be accountable according to law”.