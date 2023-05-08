Won’t allow anyone in Punjab to disrepute or threaten institutions, intelligence agencies: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in his tweet message on Sunday categorically remarked that he would not allow anyone to threaten or disrepute the institu­tions or the intelligence agencies.

“We will not allow anyone in Punjab to disrepute or threaten our institu­tions and intelligence agencies”, he said in his tweet, adding that such elements were in fact benefiting the enemies of Pakistan. Mohsin Naqvi stressed that as a responsible Pakistani citizens it was our foremost responsibility to strongly condemn such elements add­ing that these elements were in fact benefiting the enemies of Pakistan. Mohsin Naqvi further stated: “I give an assurance that the law will take its own course and the miscreants will have to be accountable according to law”.