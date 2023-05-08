Monday, May 08, 2023
World Thalassemia Day to be observed today  

May 08, 2023
RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society will organize an event to mark the “World Thalassemia Day” here on Monday.

According to a handout issued here Sunday, the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir will participate as a special guest in an event. 

The purpose of the event was to share the sufferings of the thalassemia victims and their families and pay tribute to their courage.

“Thalassemia is a fatal and a genetic disease and the patient not only himself but his family members also pass through painful phases during this disease.”

