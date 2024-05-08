190mn pound case hearing adjourned till May 13

The hearing on the £190 million reference involving the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi adjourned as the court summoned more witnesses on May 13.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case in Adiala Jail.

The PTI founder and Bushra Bibi appeared in the Adiala Jail courtroom, accompanied by their lawyers Salman Safdar and Zaheer Abbas. The NAB deputy prosecutor general and his team also attended the proceedings.



NAB lawyers concluded the statement recording of one witness and the cross-examination of another in the £190 million reference.

The court thereafter adjourned the hearing until May 13, stating that further witness statements would be recorded at the next session, with cross-examinations by the legal representatives of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

Also, the accountability court approved a request for the medical examination of the PTI founder.