AFC delegation meets department heads of PFF

A delegation from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) embarked on a 3-day visit to Pakistan, focusing on the football landscape. The delegation, comprising Lazarus Johnson, Head of AFC's Strategic Planning and Advisory Unit, Sonam Jigmi, AFC Senior Manager of the South Asia Unit and Dinesh De Silva, Manager of the South Asia Unit, convened with the Department Heads of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) at the Football House in Lahore.

During the meeting, the AFC delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with the PFF Normalisation Committee leadership, including NC Chairman Haroon Malik and member Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar.

The department heads provided the visiting dignitaries with a comprehensive overview of the significant events that happened over the past two years, along with forthcoming plans and initiatives.

The discussion delved into various aspects of Pakistan football including governance, finance, planning and administration with a special focus on enhancing the professional football landscape. They exchanged views and ideas aimed at addressing challenges and leveraging opportunities to propel the growth and development of football in Pakistan.

The assessment and recommendation exercise by the AFC will lead to a planning and implementation phase followed by rigorous monitoring by the Asian Football Governing Authority.