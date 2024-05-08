Amir aims to repeat 2009 glory at T20 World Cup 2024

LAHORE - Pakistan’s seasoned left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir expressed his determination to achieve ‘unfinished work’ at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place this June in the West Indies and the United States.

Having been an integral part of the Pakistani squad that clinched the title in 2009 in England, Amir is keen to replicate that success. “Playing for Pakistan again is a profound honor,” he stated. “My immediate goal is to reclaim the World Cup title. The faith placed in me by the Pakistan Cricket Board and team management is something I aim to justify.”

Amir, who returned to international cricket in the recent five-match home T20I series against New Zealand that marked his comeback nearly four years after his retirement announcement in December 2020, said: “Returning after such a hiatus is indescribable. I actually feel more agile than I did back in 2019. Being in top physical shape allows me to perform at my best,” he remarked.

While the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup has not been officially announced, Amir is expected to be a significant inclusion. In preparation for the World Cup, he can join the national team for a three-match T20I series in Dublin, Ireland, on May 10, 12, and 14, followed by a four-match series in England.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will kick off for Pakistan with a match against the co-host USA on June 6, followed by a clash of titans with arch-rivals India on June 9. Pakistan will then face Canada and Ireland in their remaining group-stage matches on June 11 and 16, respectively.

IRELAND AND ENGLAND T20IS

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, and Usman Khan.