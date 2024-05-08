Anticipating Turmoil

The Supreme Court’s verdict regarding the allocation of reserved seats in the nation’s assemblies has once again ignited a contentious political issue. At long last, the state seemed to have been gradually moving towards normal operation, but undoubtedly this dispute will potentially reintroduce a significant amount of instability, that too in the daunting month of May.

The decision suspended both the Peshawar High Court and the ECP’s judgment. The interim order by Justice Mansoor underlines the foundational importance of parliamentary democracy and highlighted the need to ensure that the voice of our electorate is accurately reflected by the composition of the assemblies. While the final verdict is still on hold, this development will provide PTI and its allied groups plenty of ammunition for its political messaging, reinforcing their narrative that the system is working against them. The court has now decided to refer the case to a committee for the formation of a larger bench to address the issue of constitutional provisions and their interpretation. That being said, this procedural step, albeit essential for deliberation, will prolong the uncertainty – and subsequent volatility – surrounding the matter. As the SC revisits the case on June 3, it is imperative that we maintain transparency and adhere to due process.

This dispute, however, will be taking a backseat as we approach May 9. The planned protests by PTI loom large, and the ruling coalition is about to face some serious challenges ahead. Despite efforts to contain dissent over the past few weeks, PTI and its allies still have their simmering grievances, fuelled by perceptions of injustice and electoral malpractice. Considering what took place last year, the government must tread extremely carefully in response to the incoming demonstrations, being cognisant of the legitimate concerns driving them, whilst prioritising the peace and stability – or at least a semblance of it – which we have worked so hard to achieve.

The last thing we need is to be reactionary and respond to these protests in a way that only fuels PTI’s narrative and breeds instability. We must follow the examples the ruling government has followed thus far and approach this month with a high level of diplomacy. Only through transparency and dialogue can we collectively navigate these turbulent waters and come out unscathed by the end.