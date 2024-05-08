AWT provides financial support to 140 deserving students

LAHORE - The Allah Walay Trust Scholarship Program has recently concluded the rigorous selection process for 140 deserving students from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, reaffirming its commitment to fostering education and helping talented individuals. The interviews, held at the Allah Walay Trust Head Office, saw the culmination of efforts to identify students pursuing professional degrees and provide them with the necessary financial support to excel in their academic journey. Led by the Director Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, the selection committee, comprising notables such as Dr. Shazia Lone, Secretary Finance, Dr. Asim Farooqui, ex-PDHMS, and Qazi Muhammad Ali, Deputy Director of PHEC, ensured a thorough and fair selection process. Their collective expertise and dedication were instrumental in identifying candidates who demonstrated not only academic promise but also a commitment to their fields of study. The Allah Walay Trust Scholarship Program aims to alleviate the financial burdens faced by deserving students, allowing them to focus wholeheartedly on their education. Selected students hostelits will receive monthly stipends of Rs 4000, while day scholars will benefit from Rs 7000 per month, enabling them to meet their educational expenses and pursue their dreams without undue financial stress. Dr. Butt, Director of Scholarships at Allah Walay Trust, emphasized the profound impact these scholarships will have on the lives of the recipients, highlighting the Trust’s commitment to nurturing talent and promoting education as a catalyst for societal progress. With approximately Rs 200 million allocated for this initiative, the Trust underscores its dedication to supporting higher education and fostering a brighter future for deserving students across the region. The Allah Walay Trust Scholarship Program stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity, bridging the gap between talent and resources and empowering the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers. As these students embark on their academic journeys with newfound support, the Trust remains steadfast in its mission to create a more inclusive and knowledge-driven society.

This financial aid given as Qarze Hasna to the students.