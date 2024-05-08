Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan makes T20I return weeks before world cup

A big boost for Bangladesh as their ace spin-bowling all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, is set to make his T20I comeback after 10 months, just weeks before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 begins.

Shakib, who last made his T20I appearance in July 2023 in a home series against Afghanistan, has been named in Bangladesh’s squad for the last two T20Is against Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh have taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the ongoing five-match series.

The all-rounder’s return to the T20I mix is a significant boost for the team ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, as Shakib is their most experienced player in the tournament's history.

Shakib featured in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007, and is also among the few players to have made appearances in all the editions so far.

The 37-year-old carries the experience of 117 T20Is, with 2382 runs and 140 wickets to his name. Bangladesh are yet to unveil their squad for the 2024 event, and Shakib's timely return is a positive indication of his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad.

Bangladesh squad for 4th and 5th T20I: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Shaif Uddin

Experienced batter Soumya Sarkar and pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who missed the first three games of the ongoing assignment, are also named in the squad for the remaining games.

Among the absentees are Parvez Hossain Emon and Afif Hossain, who both miss out, while fast-bowler Shoriful Islam has been rested.

The final two games of the series will take place in Mirpur on 10 and 12 May respectively.