Closing of BISP sub-offices criticised

Khyber - Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid said on Tuesday that closing of all sub-offices of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Landi Kotal and confining the facility only in two BISP centres was equivalent to depriving the deserving women of the financial support.

In a press statement, Haji Shah Khalid said that only two offices in the sub-division will not be enough to facilitate more than twenty four thousand beneficiaries of BISP.

He said that sub-offices had been established in Khuga Khel, Wali Khel, Sultan Khan, Sadu Khel, Pased Khel, Shiekhmal Khel, Bazaar Zakha Khel, Kam-Shelman and Loy-Shelman to facilitate the poor women.

However, he maintained the federal government closed all the sub-offices of BISP and restricted the scheme to only two BISP centres situated in Education Hostel, Loy-Shelman and Government High School Zentara, Landi Kotal.

It is impossible for the concerned officials to tackle thousands of the scheme beneficiaries in two offices, he said and added that due to lack of facilities at these centres, it is an extra financial burden in form of fare put on the recipients to approach the BISP centres, he lamented.

He urged Naveed Akbar, the Director General of BISP, to set up sub-offices at village and neighbourhood councils to facilitate the beneficiaries at their doorsteps.