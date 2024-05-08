CM Bugti says govt facing challenges of governance, environmental change

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti said that the provincial government was facing challenges of governance, environmental change and law and order situation.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting on law and order and development projects in the presence of President Asif Ali Zardari here on Tuesday. The CM said that apart from this, provision of basic facilities in remote areas of Balochistan was a big challenge due to lack of basic communication infrastructure. The province faces difficulties in timely completion of these projects due to the slow release of funds allocated for PSDP and major development projects by the federal government, he said. The CM said that the timely release of funds for the South Balochistan package along with the rehabilitation of Kachi Canal Phase one and the construction of Phase two was necessary while Hub Dariji Dadu Road was also a vital project.

Due to the timely release of funds from the federal government, timely completion of public interest projects is possible, he said, adding that in this regard, we have strong hoped for cooperation from the president. He said that he wanted a sustainable solution for permanent peace in Balochistan, no one could deny the negotiations for the plan of action for the future, but it has to be decided by consensus at the national level, with whom and at what points the negotiations should be held. The meeting was briefed by Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem regarding law and order situation in the province and Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Abdul Saboor Kakar about the development projects.