CM Maryam approves establishment of CBDs in 8 Punjab cities

LAHORE - Punjab government will set up CBD business centers in eight cities of Punjab besides making legislation for the establishment of a Real Estate Investment Trust.

This was decided in a meeting held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday. The chief minister was given a detailed briefing on projects of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority. A proposal to establish ‘City of Sports’ in Sialkot besides the construction of a stadium was also discussed in the meeting. Progress on the development of Silicon Cluster in IT City Lahore was also reviewed.

Madam Chief Minister was also briefed that CBD Grand Central Station will be built at Lahore’s Kalma Chowk. A Grand Souk Lahore with 600 shops and restaurants will also be established on Ferozepur Road.

The authorities concerned apprised the chief minister that CBD will build eco-friendly blue roads on Main Boulevard. CEO CBD Imran Amin presented a review report on Quaid District, Bab District and Pindi District.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the construction of IT city in Lahore and the chief minister directed to speed up the pace of work on the project. “Finalize deals with the Chinese, South Korean and Saudi Arabian companies for the construction of IT City in Lahore,” directed the chief minister as she desired completion of year-by-year targets of CBD projects besides ubmission of progress reports accordingly.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, COO CBD Brigadier Mansoor Janjua, Secretary Finance, Principal Secretary and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday directed early completion of 1st Phase of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Lahore and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha while chairing a five-hour long meeting of Planning and Development Board for a detailed overview of CM Special Projects and Initiatives.

“33 CM development projects should not be delayed. We should work day in and day out for the timely completion of these projects, especially those related to health”, she said and directed to complete the first phase of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Lahore within one year, besides opening the OPD of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha by December 2025.

Earlier Madam Chief Minister was told that seven mega projects in the health sector were under completion in the province at a cost of Rs 145 billion.” She was also apprised that the first phase of construction and rehabilitation of rural and primary health centers will be completed in October, while revamping of major hospitals will be done by June.

Madam Chief Minister was also briefed by the authorities concerned that five expressways on important routes in Punjab will be constructed at a cost of Rs 176 billion. The construction and expansion of Multan-Vehari Road, Chicha Watani-Chowk Azam, Sahiwal-Samandari, Bahawalpur-Jhangra, and Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha Road were also reviewed in the meeting.

The CM directed to designate a single complaint number for all departments. She was briefed that the construction of a 204-bed three-storey Safe City Hostel in Lahore will start this month, and Smart Safe Cities in the districts will be functional by 01 January.

The authorities concerned also briefed Madam Chief Minister that 60 lakh saplings have been planted in Punjab during this year’s Plantation Drive. A decision was taken for the GIS monitoring of these plants. Moreover, it was told that a wildlife survey will be conducted in Punjab.

Madam Chief Minister was briefed that the Global IT Certificate Program has started in Punjab. 4000 youth will take IT courses under the CM Skill Development Program. Additionally, a Social Registry Survey under the Provincial Database Authority has started, which is expected to complete in June. It was also briefed that Air Ambulance Service will start in June while Motorway Ambulance Service will start by December. Moreover, in order to modernize the public transport system, 300 eco-friendly buses will be operated in Lahore and 330 in other cities. A proposal for the local production of electric buses was also reviewed in the meeting. The authorities concerned also briefed Madam Chief Minister that Daycare Centers will be established in government offices under Punjab Daycare Fund Society,

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Azma Zahid Bukhari, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Sher Ali Gurchani, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Zeeshan Rafiq, Bilal Akbar, Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development Board, IG Police, Secretaries and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.