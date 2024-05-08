Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Constitution, law should prevail in country: Omar Ayub

Web Desk
10:46 PM | May 08, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omar Ayub has said the Constitution of Pakistan and the law should prevail in the country.

Ayub disclosed that during his last meeting with the PTI founder, the founder said he was not going to make any bargaining with anyone and it was crystal-clear in the constitution that the army would not interfere in politics.

Ayub reiterated the PTI’s sole agenda was the rule of the law and constitution.

“Our party has made many sacrifices,” he said, adding that cases of stealing of an X-ray machine, motorbike and cases of murders, kidnapping and terrorism were lodged against him.

Media men were displaced and all that was the part of the London Plan, Omar concluded.

