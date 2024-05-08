Contempt of court: AG instructed to notify Punjab officials about PHC orders

Peshawar - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued directives on Tuesday for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General to communicate with the Punjab Inspector General of Police and Advocate General to inform them about the Punjab police’s attempt to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Punjab Assembly member Mian Mohammad Aslam, despite court orders instructing otherwise.

In a written order addressing the contempt of court petition filed by the PTI leader, the PHC instructed the KP Advocate General to convey the court’s February 23 decision to the mentioned officials. Mian Mohammad Aslam had filed the contempt of court petition in response to the Punjab police’s arrest attempt, which defied the court orders. The PHC instructed the KP advocate general to present his response at the next hearing.

Furthermore, the PHC directed the KP Advocate General to reach out to the inspector general and advocate general of Punjab and apprise them of the PHC’s decision. The KP Advocate General was tasked with ensuring the enforcement of the court orders and providing details of the cases against the PTI leader to the relevant officials.

Previously, the PHC had granted transit bail to Mian Mohammad Aslam and instructed him to attend the relevant forums, while also directing the police to refrain from arresting him.