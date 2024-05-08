Crime rate in Lahore has decreased by 30 percent, DIG tells businessmen

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Police will work hand-in-hand to facilitate the business community and further improve law and order situation in markets. The decision was taken in a meeting between DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran and LCCI President Kashif Anwar here at Lahore Chamber on Tuesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Secretary General Shahid Khalil were also present. LCCI President Kashif Anwar apprised the DIG (Operations) about the Lahore chamber’s efforts for trade, industry and economy and gave suggestions for further improvement in law and order situation. The DIG Operations welcomed Kashif Anwar’s suggestions saying that LCCI feedback is of utmost importance to further improve law and order situation in the markets. He said that with the support of LCCI, police verification of the workers would be done in factories and offices. He said that this pilot project would be started from Lahore and later its scope would be extended throughout Punjab. The LCCI President welcomed the project and assured all possible cooperation in this regard. Kashif Anwar acknowledged the services of the police department and said that because of their presence, business community could do businesses with a peace of mind. He added that sacrifices of the Punjab Police for the eradication of terrorism and crimes are highly valued by the business community. Kashif Anwar expressed the hope that the Safe City project would improve further. He also stressed the need for strict action against the drug dealers. The DIG informed the LCCI office-bearers that crime rate in Lahore has decreased by 30 percent but the public is not aware of it. He said that efforts would be made to strengthen the relations with the public. The LCCI Chief said that 30 percent reduction in crime rate is good but these must be controlled with iron hands. He said that due to encroachments on both sides of the roads and professional beggars, traffic issues are arising which must be controlled. The DIG said that drug addiction has become a huge problem, and due to the easy availability of drugs, people are becoming addicted. A large number of drug addicts are present in thickly populated areas, markets and highways who are also involved in criminal activities. He said that Lahore Chamber should identify the issues in this regard and police department would take prompt action.

He said that operations would be conducted against drug peddlers and drug addicts in urban areas, markets and residential blocks. The DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that begging has also become a major issue and these people are also involved in criminal activities. This issue is also being tackled. He informed the LCCI President that he remains present in his office from 11 am to 1 am for public to resolve the people’s problems on the spot. He said that there is always room for improvement. In this regard, the suggestions of Lahore Chamber are very important for them.

DIG (Operations) along with President of Lahore Chamber Kashif Anwar also visited Police Service Center and One Window Operation at the LCCI.