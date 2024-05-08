DC issues 90-day time to clear pending cases of Revenue Dept

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of the revenue officers of the Federal Capital to address the backlog of pending cases of the Revenue department.

Chairing the meeting, DC expressed annoyance over the prolonged delay of revenue matters affecting the citizens and directed the officials to clear pending cases without any further delay.

The meeting primarily focused on assessing the extensive list of unresolved revenue cases within Islamabad. With a sense of urgency, the DC issued a stern ultimatum, demanding that all pending cases be resolved within a strict 90-day timeline. The ultimatum underscored the gravity of the situation and the pressing need for swift action.

On the occasion, Irfan Memon highlighted the hardships faced by citizens due to the prolonged pendency of revenue cases. Memon’s shed light on the real-world consequences of bureaucratic delays, urging authorities to prioritize citizen welfare.

In response to the urgency of the situation, the DC called upon revenue officers to dedicate themselves tirelessly to the task at hand. The directive underscored the need for round-the-clock efforts to expedite the resolution process and alleviate the burden on citizens.

He also directed the officials that a comprehensive report on the status of revenue cases would be presented at the next meeting.