Delegation of PFUJ, PUJ visits Jinnah House

People belonging to different walks of life are visiting Jinnah House in Lahore on the eve of first anniversary of May 9 tragedy.

A delegation of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Punjab Union of Journalists who visited Jinnah house condemned the desecration of the memorials of the martyrs of Pakistan.

They expressed anger over the burning and siege of Jinnah House and said that there is no place for such political extremists in Pakistan.

Expressing deep love and affection for the armed forces, the delegation demanded severe punishment for those who attacked the memorials of martyrs of Pakistan Army.

A group of Peoples Democratic Alliance and Lawyers also paid a visit Jinnah House, regretting that despite the passage of one year, the perpetrators of May 9 have not been brought to justice. They said the brutality shown by a particular group last year is unprecedented. They demanded that those involved in May 9 tragedy be brought to justice for the sake of dignity and honor of Pakistan.