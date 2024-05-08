DHQ Hospital Mardan upgraded from category B to A

Mardan - Medical Superintendent District Headquarter Hospital and Acting District Health Officer, Dr Javed Iqbal on Tuesday said that DHQ Hospital has been upgraded from category B to A to teaching hospital and patients are getting all basic facilities.

Addressing ‘Meet the Press’ programme at Mardan Press Club, he said, “Sky Bridge and other incomplete projects need Rs45 crore.” Prominent child physician Dr Muhammad Tariq, president of Paramedical Association Taj Muhammad and General Secretary Ajmal Khan were also present on the occasion.

MS Dr Javed Iqbal said that ten to twelve specialist departments are vacant in the hospital, while the transfer of eye, ENT and cardiology departments from MMC to DHQ Hospital was approved. He said that with the completion of ongoing projects in the hospital, the hospital will have 1,000 beds, which will meet the health needs of Mardan city and other nearby districts.

Dr Javed Iqbal said that in spite of financial difficulties, HIV tests are being done free of cost while availability of dog bite vaccines has also been made possible. He added that after taking charge as MS of DHQ Hospital, reforms were started in the hospital by upgrading many departments and providing facilities to the patients.