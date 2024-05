FAISALABAD - Sadr police on Tuesday arrested a youth accused of eve-teasing and blackmailing after complaint of a university girl. A police spokesperson said that Aneela filed a complaint, contending that a youth Shehzad was teasing her in university as well as blackmailing her by hurling threats of dire consequences through social media.

The police registered a case and locked the accused behind the bars, while further investigation was underway, the spokesman added.