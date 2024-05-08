FBR’s Flawed Policy

While the FBR’s mission to broaden the tax net is important for the economic stability of Pakistan, its recent directive to block SIM cards of non-filers raises concerns about its approach and priorities. Even though at the heart of this directive lies the intent to increase tax compliance, the measures taken in this regard seem crude and misplaced.

One of the major challenges facing the citizens of Pakistan is the issue of over-taxation, with a great proportion of the burden falling on the shoulders of the middle class and the general citizenry with ever-increasing GST-style tariffs. Going forward with retributory measures like SIM blocking to increase tax compliance through this base is not only unfair but it is also ineffective in the long run. With that being said, this is a call for FBR to reevaluate its strategy and focus on an equitable approach to tax compliance.

Entities that are often involved in tax evasion include large enterprises, multinational corporations, traders, manufacturers, commercial enterprises, and the real estate sector. The FBR needs to shift its focus to these entities that are the major players in the economy and try to bring them into the tax net through rigorous tax enforcement. Not only will this generate a substantial amount of revenue, but it will also send a resolute message across the nation that no one is above the law despite of their social standing. Only after the FBR has brought these entities into the tax net, it may turn its attention to the general citizenry. Relying on crude methods such as threatening to block SIM cards of non-filers reflects a lack of systematic planning and does not foster trust between the state and the citizens. While the underlying issue remains unaddressed, the FBR’s lack of proactive engagement is also highlighted through such measures.

Moving forward, the FBR must focus on building trust and cooperation through simplified tax filing procedures and targeted outreach programs. Instead of resorting to measures like blocking the SIM cards of users, it may educate these non-filers through text messages and guide them on the issue of tax evasion.

The policies of the FBR are under scrutiny and it must rise to the challenge by undergoing a transformation to become a professional organization capable of meeting the challenges facing Pakistan’s economy. To do so, it must shed its ad-hoc policymaking approach and adopt a more proactive approach to tax enforcement to achieve sustainable economic growth.