Gold rate dips by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs240,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs240,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs429 to Rs205,761 from Rs206,190 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs188,615 from Rs189,007, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,620 and Rs2,254.80 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,317 from $2,322, the Association said.