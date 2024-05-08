IHC orders authorities to transfer Bushra Bibi to Adiala jail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to transfer former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, from the Banigala residence— which had been declared a sub-jail — to Adiala Jail.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb pronounced the reserved verdict on a plea by former first lady Bushra Bibi seeking a transfer to Adiala jail from the Bani Gala sub-jail.

Bushra Bibi had been placed under house arrest at her Bani Gala residence as a sub-jail following her conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Details to follow