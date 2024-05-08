Ireland name squads for Pakistan series, T20 World Cup 2024

DUBLIN - Cricket Ireland on Tuesday named three squads for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan, T20 tri-series against the Netherlands and Scotland and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Ireland’s squad for Pakistan T20Is and tri-series feature 14 players, however, ace pacer Josh Little, currently participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, will be added as the 15th member to the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.Right-handed explosive opener Paul Stirling will continue to lead the European nation which features experienced players like Andrew Balbirnie, and George Dockrell.

Ireland will kick start their preparations for this year’s cricket extravaganza with a three-match T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled in Dublin from May 10 to 14.They will then travel to the Netherlands to partake in the tri-series. The all-European tri-series will run from May 18 to 24.

The series will be played in a pure round-robin format, with no final, meaning the top team in the standings by the end of the matches to be crowned champion.“We have an intensive block of T20 cricket coming up this month ahead of the T20 World Cup – we have seven games in 15 days as preparation for the tournament,” said Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan.

“We will not be treating those seven games as warmups, though, we’ll be aiming to win as many of those games as possible.“The T20 format is fast-paced, think-on-your-feet style of cricket. To find a way to win – given the often frenetic and evolving game going on around you – is a skill you can truly only ever learn and develop on the field of play.

“The squad is one that we have gradually developed and tested out over the last 18 or so months – the skill sets we need to cover are there, albeit we have allowed Josh [Little] to continue in the IPL until his side end their campaign, so he will likely join us ahead of the big tournament.“We are now entering the final stretch before the T20 World Cup begins, it will be a challenging couple of weeks, but we’re ready to tackle whatever is thrown at us.”

Notably, Ireland, placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, India, USA and Canada, will start their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against inaugural champions on June 5.They will then take on the USA and Canada on June 7 and 14 respectively before playing their last group fixture against 2009 champions Pakistan on June 16.

IRELAND SQUAD FOR PAKISTAN T20IS AND TRI-SERIES:Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

IRELAND SQUAD FOR T20 WORLD CUP 2024: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.