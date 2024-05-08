Judicial equality

Article 248(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan states, “The President, a Governor, the Prime Minister, a Federal Minister, a Minister of State, a Chief Minister, and a Provincial Minister shall not be answerable to any court for the exercise of powers and performance of functions of their respective offices or for any act done or purported to be done, in the performance of those functions.” Similarly, Article 248(2) of the same document asserts, “No criminal proceedings whatsoever shall be instituted against the president or a governor during his term of office.” Furthermore, Article 248(3) adds that “No process for arrest or imprisonment of the president or a governor shall be issued from a court during his term of office.”

Primarily, the aforementioned provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan, which is an Islamic Republic, sharply contrast with the tenets and teachings of Islam. Historically, none of the four Caliphs ever enjoyed such immunity, and all were answerable before the then-existing Qazi courts.

It is unfortunate that in a country like Pakistan, where all laws are expected to be in line with Islamic teachings, such un-Islamic and undemocratic provisions exist in the Constitution. Despite the primary responsibility of the Islamic Ideological Council being to identify such inconsistencies, it continues to be negligent in this regard.

Therefore, I humbly request the present democratic government, as well as the legislators of both the upper and lower Houses (Senate and National Assembly), to unanimously undo the un-Islamic immunity provided in the above-cited Articles of the Constitution. This would ensure that the ruling elite is equally answerable before the court of law like any law-abiding citizen of the country. The CII should also address this inconsistency and make necessary recommendations in this regard.

M. SHARAFAT ALI ZIA,

Islamabad.